Letter: Join suicide prevention walk in Bismarck

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s community Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Sept. 25 at the Bismarck Capitol Grounds to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. My family has been touched personally by suicide. On Oct. 10, 2017, we lost our 19-year-old son Asher to suicide. This loss is something no one should have to go through, but many do. My family and I walk in this event to help change the stigma behind mental health and suicide. We want to help people to know it’s OK to talk about those two things. My family and I wish every day we could have Asher back but we know that’s not possible, so we will continue to help to support those who struggle, support those left behind, and change the stigma on mental health and suicide.

I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.

Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you.

Evelyn Alt, New Leipzig