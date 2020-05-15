Letter: Johnston a good choice for treasurer

The elimination of the office of state treasurer has been an ongoing, national campaign for 40 years or more. North Dakota is not the only state in which the effort has been made, repeatedly, to remove the treasurer as a Constitutional office. Here when Democrats controlled this office, Republicans were whipped into shape to call for elimination of this office. As soon as Republicans held the office, Democrats assumed the leadership of the attack. One wonders why this concerted effort exists at all. What is wrong with having a state treasurer? Could it be that having a single officer overseeing all the money that comes into and goes out of the state... having a single line at the end of the biennium...could it be that this accountability inconveniences those who would benefit from a broader, and consequently less transparent, system for accepting and distributing the citizens' money?