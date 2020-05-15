Letter: Johnston a good choice for treasurer

The elimination of the office of state treasurer has been an ongoing, national campaign for 40 years or more. North Dakota is not the only state in which the effort has been made, repeatedly, to remove the treasurer as a Constitutional office. Here when Democrats controlled this office, Republicans were whipped into shape to call for elimination of this office. As soon as Republicans held the office, Democrats assumed the leadership of the attack. One wonders why this concerted effort exists at all. What is wrong with having a state treasurer? Could it be that having a single officer overseeing all the money that comes into and goes out of the state... having a single line at the end of the biennium...could it be that this accountability inconveniences those who would benefit from a broader, and consequently less transparent, system for accepting and distributing the citizens' money?
Meanwhile, there are presently two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for this job. One of them voted during the 65th session to eliminate the Office of Treasurer. That candidate also voted to "rein in" the state auditor (who apparently stirred up a hornet's nest inside the crony Capitalist network). Why would the voters elect someone who is on record in opposition to two of the most necessary agencies of government?
The other candidate, Rep. Dan Johnston, opposed elimination of the Office of Treasurer, and voted against the effort to tie the hands of the auditor. By the way, Dan has a proven record of support for the careful expenditure of your tax dollars, having spoken and voted against both the $5 million dollar appropriation for a cactus greenhouse at the Peace Garden, and the $35 million dollar "loan" for the Teddy Roosevelt Library!
I urge support for Dan Johnston for state treasurer.
Rose Christensen, Rogers
