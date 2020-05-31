Letter: Johnson will advocate for Bismarck students

If the Bismarck School Board is looking for someone to be a driving force to advocate for our children, support their teachers, and be a voice for our community then look no further than Kristine Johnson. Kristine not only possesses a passion to better her community by volunteering but in doing so serves as a role model for others as well as her four beautiful children who currently attend and will attend Bismarck Public schools. Along with her infectious, friendly smile and positive “together we can do this” attitude, her honest and down-to-earth leadership skills will contribute to responsible spending of our tax dollars and improved safety and mental health programs to keep our schools well and thriving today and in the future. Given the chance to serve as a school board member, Kristine Johnson will strive to succeed in achieving wonderful results for Bismarck’s students, teachers, and community.

Cami Chewakin, Bismarck

