Letter: Johnson good choice for Bismarck School Board

I would like to begin with a big thank you to all the candidates for Bismarck School Board. Their willingness act for the good of the community is truly appreciated. Among them, I would highly recommend Kristine Johnson. She has a great combination of personal and professional readiness to do the job. She has had a professional career as Human Resource Director, knows how to handle people and their needs. The best reason yet, she has four beautiful children of her own, a wonderful mother, and wife, she understands every aspect. We have known her since she was a little girl, she is a go-getter, she will not disappoint. Please vote Kristine Johnson for Bismarck School Board.
Paul and Londa Bentz, Bismarck
