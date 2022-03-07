Letter: Jan. 6 riots could have been contained

I have to respond about the Jan. 6 riots. Do people know Trump requested 10 to 20 thousand guard troops before the rally? Pelosi and the DC mayor turned him down more than once. Trump anticipated radical groups would join in with the peaceful march like the proud boys, oath keepers, antifa, militia groups and others who just like to protest. Like the summer riots where nobody complained. There were over 500 riots, burning, killing, injuring police, millions of dollars of damage. Nobody investigated those like the Capitol. Now Pelosi got the Guard because truckers are coming. The Jan. 6 riots could have been contained if Trump got what he requested. The anti Trump people keep blaming him for everything. He said he would get blamed if he cured cancer. Look at the mess we are in now with our leaders, open borders, inflation, buying oil now instead of selling it, people killing each other on the streets. Is everyone happy with our leaders? Hold up your hand!