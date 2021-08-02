Letter: Jan. 6 needs public accountability

There needs to be public accountability for the insurrection. Public accountability is the hallmark of modern democratic governance. Democracy remains a paper procedure if those in power cannot be held accountable in public for their acts and decisions.

Individuals at all levels need to be held accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to our Constitution addresses this public accountability.

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The goal of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 is very clear. It was to prevent the formal acceptance, via the electoral college votes, of President-elect Biden as the duly elected president, thus maintaining President Trump as president.