Letter: It's time for people to get back to work

Food industry staff issues. I continue to read each week about eateries struggling to find help. I believe the problem is those that continue to collect unemployment when there is work available. I think ND Job Service should have a job search group that would compile abilities of those drawing unemployment and then cross reference those abilities with available jobs. Those jobs should be offered to the person with the abilities, and if that person neglects the job, then the unemployment benefit should be discontinued. There are way too many freeloaders still milking the system for the free money. Our government has taught them how not to work. If you continue to feed hay the cow has no need to go to pasture. Hard nose decisions need to be made to get these people back to work.