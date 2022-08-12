 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It's time for Pelosi to retire

  • 0

Shame on pushy Nancy Pelosi. She may have pushed China just a bit too far. Taiwan is working hard to keep their democracy, without her escalating a war just to feed her ego with a visit to Taiwan at such a tense time. The last thing they needed was an egotistical U.S. Legislator pushing China’s political buttons.

It's time for Nancy to retire since she seems to be losing her ability to keep the peace no matter where she goes. She is third in line for the presidency – Woe are we!

Geno Sloan, Mott

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News