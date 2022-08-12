Letter: It's time for Pelosi to retire

Shame on pushy Nancy Pelosi. She may have pushed China just a bit too far. Taiwan is working hard to keep their democracy, without her escalating a war just to feed her ego with a visit to Taiwan at such a tense time. The last thing they needed was an egotistical U.S. Legislator pushing China’s political buttons.
It's time for Nancy to retire since she seems to be losing her ability to keep the peace no matter where she goes. She is third in line for the presidency – Woe are we!
Geno Sloan, Mott
