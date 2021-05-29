Letter: It's time for North Dakota's vaccine lottery

Science has proven that vaccines halt the spread of pandemics such as polio and Covid-19. Much discussion has revolved around the concept of “herd immunity,” the percentage of a population needed to halt the spread of a pandemic. For Covid-19 the common discussion revolves around 70%. In fact, the national goal is to have 70% of the adults receiving at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, 2021.

North Dakota has been less than stellar in its fight with Covid-19. Last fall our state had the highest Covid-19 infection rate per capita in the world. We also recorded the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the world last fall. Even President Trump’s White House Pandemic Team member, Dr. Deborah Birx, visited our state and called us out for our poor mask use.

As of May 24, 316,590 or 41% of us have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 274,239 or 35% are fully dosed. This is a long ways from the national goal of 70% by July 4, 2021.

Society has shown that humans like to take risks and all can be bought off, just have to agree on a price. Look at the increase in proceeds from gambling.