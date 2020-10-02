Letter: It should have been an easy question

So why was it so difficult for the President of the United States, on a global stage, to come up with the easiest answer in the world, which was actually being fed to him by the moderator? How did he fail this one? The President of the United States failed to condemn white supremacy. Donald Trump, on a global stage, failed to condemn white supremacy. HOW did that just happen?

For a man who is now the single most prolific liar in all of recorded history, how is it that at this point he all of a sudden could not look the camera in the eye and have lied to us? Why did he suddenly gain a conscience about lying now? Are his convictions on this issue so solid that he can't mislead us on it? Of the 20,000 plus lies he has told while in office, how did he not tell us just one more to keep us from being incredibly scared? Right now, the white racist groups, like the proud boys, are all celebrating and dancing. They have been given the go ahead. “Stand back and stand by.” Of all the things that he said last night, the clearest and most concisely delivered statement he said was “stand back and stand by.”