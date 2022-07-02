Letter: It’s best to end the Renaissance Zone

In a letter, regarding the Renaissance Zone, the author wrote that a north Bismarck developer claims the program provides an unfair advantage for development within the Zone.

Simple business economics helps one understand that giving select businesses a 100% income tax and property tax exemption for five years, which is a grant, reduces their operating costs, and clearly provides a competitive advantage over other businesses. One out of state business received almost $2 million in tax exemptions/grants!

In the 20 years the Renaissance Zone has existed, the downtown has improved, but at whose expense. When property and income tax exemptions are granted, those tax dollars are lost forever. Services for the city, school, county, and parks never decrease because of these ongoing property and income tax exemptions/grants. That means the rest of us have to pay more taxes, including those on a fixed income and senior citizens.

Several downtown restaurants have closed, in spaces now empty; there are many unoccupied offices and storefronts, with more coming; and soon there will be 150 new apartments, all in Zone buildings. Additional Zone development makes it difficult for existing Zone businesses to succeed.

It is the intention of the Zone Authority to shift the boundaries to qualify more properties, and to create a Renaissance Fund Organization, which gives the city the ability to finance Renaissance Zone projects. Is this to fund projects that can’t get bank financing? All of this will again pick winners and losers and further burden the taxpayers and other businesses.

I support all of Bismarck and believe all businesses should be treated equally. We all believe in economic development but granting tax exemptions to a chosen few is a disincentive for the rest of the city, not an incentive for economic development.

Ron Knutson, Bismarck

