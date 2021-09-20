Letter: It is wrong to use fetal tissue in labs

In response to Jenna Vanhorne (Bismarck Tribune 9-13-21), when abortion becomes the norm other outrages will follow. Judicial Watch has obtained over 500 pages from the FDA showing the agency spent tens of thousands of tax payers dollars to buy human fetal tissue from California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR). Some tissue was used in creating "humanized mice" and to test "biologic drug products". The ABR, a nonprofit human fetal "procurement" firm, has been the subject of criminal referrals from both the House and Senate committees investigating human tissue trafficking. Some emails in part revealed: 1) we have 3 batches of mice that still need to be humanized, so please keep us on the schedule every week until we manage to receive 3 sets of tissue, 2) a contract provided for the provision of human fetal tissue aged 16 to 24 weeks, including one set of thymus/liver to be shipped "fresh" on wet ice, 3) reminded them to not x-ray the tissue because then it cannot be used." Bishop Strickland of Texas says "To purchase the bodies of unborn children for scientific research are the acts of the devil." Do you get the picture? Jenna you said abortion is a constitutional right. It is not! It has no basis in text, structure, history or tradition! Go back and re-read the Constitution of the U.S.