Letter: Is voting to elect people or parties?

I am now 66 years old and my education is far from complete so excuse me if I don’t get this right.

Voting, is the purpose of voting to put people or parties in power? It sure seems to be the only thing we get accomplished anymore.

I honestly thought we were to vote for the most qualified people to run our government. None of the people in power are qualified to run our country, not even your favorite “rich” man is qualified.

Let’s take our favorite entertainer right now. A rich man? Yes. A smart man? May have been at one time but seems things may have changed for him.

He spends $44 billion purchasing someone else’s idea and tries to change it to his own idea. He could have spent literally small millions building his own hiring the best of all social media’s employees. $44 billion could have put several competitors out of business, but this man appears to have spent much of his fortune buying and destroying.

I am not here to say all rich people are this foolish, I am saying people with these kinds of assets are most defiantly unable to relate to the other 99% of the population and their needs. For some reason in the process of getting rich they acquire the mindset of kings or rulers and are no longer qualified to run our country properly.

There are just two kinds of thinkers, logical and emotional. Unfortunately, the emotional voters nearly outnumber the logical voters now. They will likely lead our country into disarray because absolutely every human being has the ability to have emotions. I worry about the few with the ability to entice the many into adopting a controlled agenda creating a mob mentality and becoming totally irrational.

Jim Braun, Belfield