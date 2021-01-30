Letter: Is Trump worth it?

In Congress they are arguing that it is unconstitutional to try Trump so that he cannot run for Office.

Article 3: Judgement in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of Honor, Trust, or profit under the United States.

Notice the comma after Removal from Office. In the constitution commas aren’t a little thing. Now Hoeven, Cramer put their name on book opposing Trump’s trial on the basis that it is unconstitutional. Because he’s already out of office. But Article 3 says they are separate things because of the commas.

I believe that the 2008 Supreme Court had upheld a lower court case that has ruled that the comma divides the two issues.

2 Amendment

A well regulated Militia, Being necessary to the security of a free state (,) the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

If you remove the second comma everyone in this country could lose their gun rights. These congressmen are saying that the commas don’t matter.