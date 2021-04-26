Letter: Is there truthfulness in making North Dakota laws?

As a marketing major at Minot State University, my classmates and I learned that claims in advertising must be factual, not deceptive. The Federal Trade Commission protects consumers from misleading and unfair practices. Marketing utilizes many honest techniques, although recent events at the Capitol make me wonder: Is there truthfulness in legislation?

When targeting a federal grant partnership between NDSU and Planned Parenthood, Senator Myrdal referenced ND Century Code 14-02.3-01. She stated, on the Senate floor, that the language in her provision is “taken right out of Century Code … this is already law in North Dakota.”

While questioning NDSU Provost Margaret Fitzgerald and President Dean Bresciani about the grant partnership, Rep. Mike Nathe of Bismarck claimed that this statute is “solid law.”

According to testimony from NDUS Vice-Chancellor Lisa Johnson and a letter from attorney, Duane Lillehaug, the code in question was declared "unenforceable" in 1995 by a federal court. Does this mean that our legislators were deceiving us or simply not doing their homework?

It seems to be misleading and unfair practice to cite an invalidated law. I wish constituents, like you and me, had protection from this false advertising.

Alivia McCulley, Minot

