Letter: Is there an alternative to everyone isolating?

A number of people, including our president, feel that, at some point in time, the “medicine becomes worse than the illness.” I know this may be hard to believe. But with many people out of work and businesses shutting down or at least cutting back, potentially the country will likely be difficult to “kick start.” We must all do our part to protect one another, but how long is isolation reasonable?

Is it possible that some of the most vulnerable, people having a weak immune response, including some of those persons 65 and over, should continue with isolation as much as possible, at least for a few more weeks. Others, can hopefully go back to work after isolating for two or three weeks, if their job is still there. I am not a medical person, but is there an eventual alternative to the present everybody needs to isolate? Perhaps I am wrong, but new ideas need to be brought forth.