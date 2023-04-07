The talk of the town right now among many homeowners, who have recently opened their mail, is how can the city raise property taxes so much in one year? As a Bismarck property owner, each year I receive notices of double-digit percent increases in my property taxes. This year, however, has finally set me over the edge with this broken process and the consequences it can financially have on your average citizen struggling to budget and pay their bills.

How do city leaders feel it is fair sending a letter to a homeowner saying we feel your home is worth 50% more this year and your property tax increase will follow suit? Shouldn’t there be a maximum annual increase property taxes can go up on an existing home?

I recently purchased a property that was listed for sale by a realtor, which I feel is a fair market evaluation. Fifteen months later I received a letter stating this property is worth 130% more than the purchase price. When I called the assessor’s office to ask for an explanation, I was told that that they need tour the property because their pictures were old. How much does the city spend a year sending employees to snoop through homes?

Now this property wouldn’t sell for the city accessed value, but that isn’t what irritates me. What does concern me is the city can say you owe 50% more in property taxes this year. Most homeowners are hardworking citizens who budget for expenses and for the city to increase property taxes by 50% in one year is absurd. I would ask the Bismarck city leaders to look at their property evaluation process and put a maximum percentage that property taxes can increase annually.

Cory Wrolstad, Bismarck