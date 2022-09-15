Letter: Is state changing teaching standards?

Although I have taught in public schools since 1990, I had never heard of Critical Race Theory until the term started being used in controversial conversations at school board meetings across the country. Our own ND governor recently signed a law banning the teaching of CRT in schools across the state. In the ND law, Critical Race Theory is defined as teaching racism as part of a system rather than just a product of personal bias or prejudice.

Is the state also going to change the standards of what teachers are currently required to teach? Because some of the standards would be impossible to teach while also following the new ban on "Critical Race Theory" as defined by the state. These are a few of the standards that jump out at me at first perusal:

US.6_12.1-6.E2.3 Explain how westward expansion affected the social, economic, and political landscape of the United States. US.6_12.1-6.E2.4 Explain the changing Native American federal policy and the impact on tribal sovereignty. US.6_12.1-6.E2.5 Explain the social, economic, and political causes and effects of the Civil War. US.6_12.1-6.E2.6 Explain the social, economic, and political effects of Reconstruction.

US.6_12.1-6.E2.1 Analyze the impacts of social, religious, and/or cultural movements. US.6_12.1-6.E2.2 Compare and contrast how the causes of the sectional divide within the United States impacted federal policy.

Are teachers supposed to teach about slavery as if it were not a system? When something is a "law" or an "act" how can it not be part of a system? Are Jim Kasper and Gov. Burgum fully familiar with all the required standards? Do they have a plan on how teachers should follow these mutually exclusive state mandates? ND has a serious teacher shortage. The Legislature and the governor should focus on how to attract and keep educators in the state.

Cara Cody-Braun, Wyndmere