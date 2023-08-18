I want to respond to a letter published on Aug. 3 in the Tribune submitted by Steve Andrist, former Executive Director of the ND Newspaper Association. I was fortunate to serve in the State Senate with his father, Sen. John Andrist, for 3 sessions, and worked with Steve’s son, Levi Andrist, when he was the committee clerk for the Senate Judiciary Committee on which I served as Vice Chair. Steve Andrist comes from a very accomplished family.

In his letter, he rightly expressed concerns about the initiated measure being circulated to impose an age limit wherein no candidate is eligible for election if they were to turn 80 during the term of the office they are seeking. Andrist also pointed out the likelihood of an expensive U.S. Supreme Court case should the measure pass.

Sen. John Andrist turned 80 in 2011 during my last term in the Senate. I can assure you that Senators like him and Sen. David Nething and others of that vintage were a tremendous asset to the Senate and were a treasure trove of institutional knowledge. Forbidding them from seeking office would have been a profound mistake then and it is no less misguided now. Why should we take choices away from voters? Why are they so afraid of voters good wisdom?

In the letter, Andrist labels the measure chairman, Jared Hendrix, as a “Minot political operative.” However, there is some confusion about where Hendrix lives. He was a Minot GOP district chair in March of this year. Then, he showed up in Fargo in May claiming residency with a friend in an apartment and sought the district chair position in district 10. He then subsequently filed the initiated measure in question this summer with the Secretary of State’s office listing his residency as being once again in Minot while remaining in office as the district 10 chair in Fargo. I don’t fault Mr. Andrist for not knowing where Mr. Hendrix lives. Hendrix himself doesn’t seem to know where his legal residence is. What scam is he running?

Sen. Curtis Olafson, R-Fargo