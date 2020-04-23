Letter: Is it time to look up?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of us worry about how this coronavirus epidemic will affect us and our loved ones. Fear of death is real. Fear of suffering is real. But, do we blame everyone else and never ourselves?

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Patrick Crotty stated, “Our federal government is not doing enough to protect these brave heroes”—medical personnel do not have enough proper protective gear.

I’m tired of people blaming our federal government for everything. Is not each individual hospital responsible for how they conduct business? Take ownership of a problem, please.

Or, take how no one seems to save money for a “rainy day” anymore. Luxuries have come to be considered as necessary. They are not.

It’s like I’ve heard, “Is this God sending us to our rooms to think about what we have done wrong.”

It is interesting that the coronavirus has occurred during Lent. Is it time to repent? Not just the other guy. Me.

If you need to place blame, consider how communist China was secretive and failed to warn us of the gravity of this disease.

Our loving God allows this suffering for a reason. Is it time to look up?

Evelyn Jacob, Mandan

