Letter: Is it time to allow drive-up voting?

Would you be more likely to vote if it did not involve waiting in a crowded line at a polling place, or involve the use of "snail mail"?
Drive up voting would allow you vote without even leaving your vehicle!
It is in addition to existing absentee ballot and walk in voting methods.
It does not potentially clog up our postal system.
It is quick, easy, efficient and cheap to implement.
Running tallies are available almost immediately.
It is highly resistant to fraud.
You would get instant feedback when your ballot is submitted.
Each qualified voters would be allowed to vote only once.
The process would be as follows.
1. You would drive to your local polling place to obtain a voter access code.
2. An authorized poll worker would verify your name and address and that you have not voted already. This could be as simple as scanning the code on back of your driver's license, or doing a facial recognition scan.
3. If you are qualified, the poll worker would provide you with a unique temporary voter access code. Temporary because it would only be valid for the current election.
4. You would use that voter access code to submit a proper ballot online using any available web browser and get an immediate submission accepted or failed response.
5. Done!
The process of getting a voter access code should only take a matter seconds. You would then be free to vote immediately, or with your voter access code, at a later time and using an ordinary web browser on the device of your choice.
As a developer myself, I am certain this could be easily implemented in time for the upcoming general election.
Lynn Schauer, Bismarck
