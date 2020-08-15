Letter: Is it time to allow drive-up voting?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Would you be more likely to vote if it did not involve waiting in a crowded line at a polling place, or involve the use of "snail mail"?

Drive up voting would allow you vote without even leaving your vehicle!

It is in addition to existing absentee ballot and walk in voting methods.

It does not potentially clog up our postal system.

It is quick, easy, efficient and cheap to implement.

Running tallies are available almost immediately.

It is highly resistant to fraud.

You would get instant feedback when your ballot is submitted.

Each qualified voters would be allowed to vote only once.

The process would be as follows.

1. You would drive to your local polling place to obtain a voter access code.

2. An authorized poll worker would verify your name and address and that you have not voted already. This could be as simple as scanning the code on back of your driver's license, or doing a facial recognition scan.