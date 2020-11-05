Letter: Is it over yet?

Well, is it over yet? Did the polls predict this outcome? I don’t think so … heavy on the “think” because the final has yet to be final! Every poll, EVERY POLL, had Joe Biden winning in a landslide. Support for President Trump was spiraling down as in support was disappearing. There was no way President Trump had a chance. The pollsters were grossly in error again because they wanted to be. We were supposed to think as the Main Stream Media wanted us to think — not reflect what we actually thought thus the polls stated clearly: a huge blue wave is about to hit “totally repudiating President Trump”! How did that work out? If there is any question about the existence of "Fake News" that question has been answered. "Fake News” is alive and well!