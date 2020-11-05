Letter: Is it over yet?

Well, is it over yet? Did the polls predict this outcome? I don’t think so … heavy on the “think” because the final has yet to be final! Every poll, EVERY POLL, had Joe Biden winning in a landslide. Support for President Trump was spiraling down as in support was disappearing. There was no way President Trump had a chance. The pollsters were grossly in error again because they wanted to be. We were supposed to think as the Main Stream Media wanted us to think — not reflect what we actually thought thus the polls stated clearly: a huge blue wave is about to hit “totally repudiating President Trump”! How did that work out? If there is any question about the existence of "Fake News" that question has been answered. "Fake News” is alive and well!
May I suggest four years from now you do not allow TV into your castle. May I suggest you do not read anything referring to a poll. Recycle all the letters to the editors reflecting the heavy presence of the left’s Derangement Syndrome. I say this with a straight face because fake news will be back knocking on your door. How about repudiating them?
Well, it isn’t over … yet.
Ron Carlson, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!