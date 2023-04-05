The midnight ramblings of an old man. Is history about to repeat itself? In 1939, the U.S. was struggling financially and we did not want to get into another world war. Germany was taking over Europe and Great Britain was under attack. The U.S. was secretly supplying weapons to England. Germany made an alliance with Japan who was invading the islands in the Pacific. Today, Russia has made an alliance with China. Russia has already taken over Crimea and is now trying to conquer Ukraine. China wants to invade Taiwan and is building bases in the Pacific and South America. Currently there are thousands of young Chinese men coming across our southern border. China is building facilities next to our military bases in the U.S. We buy too many of our medicines and everyday supplies from China. They can cut us off any time they want to. The U.S. is way too far in debt, so how could we fund a war? Could we even put together an army? So many of our young people are not physically fit or are messing with drugs. The experts say that our stock market is going to take a big downturn soon. What better time to be attacked! We have a lot of civilians with guns, but who is going to lead us to make a stand if we are confronted by those young Chinese who have entered our country? I really hope that I am wrong, but I see things coming to a head soon. Th U.S. thought everything was alright on Dec. 6, 1941. The next day changed the world.