Letter: Is Coal Creek closure economic or political?

More than 40 years of reliable electric generation will end at Coal Creek Station in the middle 2022. I spent over 40 years there as an engineer -- construction, start-up and solving challenges. While the plant was built in the late 1970s, it doesn’t look it. Many improvements have been made through the years. It is a bit like grandfather’s axe – the head and the handle have been replaced but it is still the same trustworthy tool.

New technologies replace old and there is a natural end to all things; however this closure appears to be artificially forced and undertaken in almost obscene haste. The plans for replacement generation seem vague and from what I can see rely on less installed power with lower availability. Dare I suggest that the decision appears more political than economic?

I feel for the younger employees there and at the adjacent Falkirk mine. We hired conscientious, hardworking people and we always enjoyed a good problem to solve. They joined the team thinking they would have the same 40-plus year career I had.

Renewable energy is the rage. But the race between a coal plant and wind turbines is like a horse race where one horse gets to carry less weight and starts at the first turn because of tax breaks and subsidies.