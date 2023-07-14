America used to be considered the “melting pot” of the world where cultural differences, via its immigration system, melded together like metals being melted in one pot resulting in a stronger alloy. America’s strength comes from a mixture of thoughts, ideas, experiences and talents.

America used to support the poem at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your huddled masses yearning to be free,” - the symbol of immigrants and opportunity. (Remember, if you are not Native American, your ancestors immigrated from somewhere or were kidnapped from somewhere for some reason.)

I use the phrase “used to” because our country is quickly reverting back to a culture ruled by one race - the white race.

This is nothing new. The financial and governing power base of America in the 1800s and 1900s tried to create a master race - the Nordic race - well before Hitler.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 tried to level the playing field between races. But these rights are being chiseled away.

America is once again changing. By 2045, America is projected to become “minority white.”

America faces two possible futures: a thriving nation that embraces its new demographic make up (melting pot) or an escalation of fighting, racism and xenophobia (master race).

I fear America is heading in the direction of the latter.

Power is maintained through those holding the wealth. Wealth equals influence. Influence determines how elections are currently won via tools such as gerrymandering and voter suppression which make it harder for certain groups to vote.

Power is also maintained by stifling socioeconomic factors such as education and employment. One of the tools for this stifling is the recent destruction of Affirmative Action.

Our “melting pot” culture may have ended.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck