Letter: IRS reporting proposal is nothing more than a hunting exercise

This unprecedented access to consumers’ personal financial data raises several alarms. Not only would this proposal expand the IRS scope along with a massive funding hike, but we also feel its ultimate agenda would violate consumers’ personal privacy by forcing our credit unions and other financial institutions to provide the government with information that does not reflect taxable activity.

This is nothing more than a hunting exercise. We are all a source of funding for the government, and they don’t trust you to report what you have. The federal government and the IRS want access to your financial transactions so they can take a deeper dive into your personal records and accounts, and they are using banks and credit unions as a tool to do it. This is an invasion of privacy because this information cannot be directly used to ascertain a taxpayer’s tax liability.

What will this mean to credit unions and banks? If this proposal passes, it will push more and more people into cryptocurrency markets. (The only other option will be to start stashing cash under the mattress again.) People will lose trust in their financial institutions and simply stop using banks and credit unions.