North Dakota has faced a child care crisis for years - I implore the legislature to act now. My story is a snapshot of what families are facing. My daughter (2.5) has been on a waitlist for our preferred center for 3 years. My son (1) was able to get in at 6 months, but there’s still 700 people waiting. Their first center had 25 days where we unexpectedly had to stay home due to weather or staffing in February through April 2022. I’m an engineer and my husband is in IT, and we did our best to work from home, but it was not sustainable.

Part of the time the center was closed was because they lost their license, but then reapplied under a different name and reopened. Shortly after, a Fargo detective and Human Services called informing us they were investigating abuse at the center. An incident occurred and after reviewing the tapes the detective also named my daughter a victim. The center did not report the incident that required medical care, nor communicate with parents. We were finally able to arrange care at a different center months later that cost 50% more. The new center then pushed back enrollment because they were awaiting fingerprints. My husband stayed at home to take care of her another month.

The portion of our story regarding staffing-related closures and the struggle to find childcare is not uncommon. Some parents are leaving the workforce because it’s easier than finding reliable child care.

The childcare stabilization program proposed in SB2301 could be used to increase staff wages, improve recruitment and retention without passing costs onto families. However, it requires a deeper investment, experts say $150 million. If the child care workforce grew, it would support parents who want to join the workforce in other fields.

Alexa Ducioame, Fargo