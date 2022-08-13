Letter: Investigation needed into deleted emails

About a month ago, the Bismarck Tribune began writing about the deleted emails of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Despite bipartisan calls for an investigation, acting Attorney General Drew Wrigley has considered the matter closed with the resignation of Liz Brocker, the employee who requested the emails be deleted. Her request stated “We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING.”

The email makes it clear Brocker was trying to keep information from going public. Whether the emails contain damning evidence of corruption or some small embarrassment to the late Attorney General should be of little concern to the public. Something was being kept from the public on purpose, and Wrigley is content to sit on it.

In 2016, we watched Hilary Clinton’s email scandal unfold, and today we’re watching multiple similar scandals unfold on the national stage, including at the U.S. Secret Service. People keep thinking they can get away with hiding and deleting information, and so far they are consistently proven right. North Dakota needs two things: A comprehensive revamp of state record retention and backups so nothing like this can ever happen again, and more importantly, this needs to hurt Drew Wrigley politically. He is running to keep his appointed position as Attorney General, and this needs to dog him at every corner.

Anthony Smith, Bismarck