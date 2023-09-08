Small businesses across rural communities are the bedrock of both local and national economies. They drive job creation, provide essential resources, foster local leadership and generate wealth that stays in the community. They have an outsized impact on where they live - according to Goldman Sachs’ latest survey results, 89% of small business owners in rural areas give back to their local communities. Investing in rural businesses not only benefits these communities but bolsters our nation’s economic resilience and diversity.

For more than a decade, the Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program has been instrumental in helping more than 14,000 small business owners across the United States grow - cultivating deep roots across the country, including in rural communities, to offer our signature business education program and access to capital initiative. With one in every five Americans living in rural communities fueled by small business, the time is now for a dedicated investment to support rural small business owners.

Consider the experience of Beth Nodland, founder and owner of Juniper, the only women-owned archeological and environmental consulting firm in North Dakota. Beth signed up for the 10,000 Small Businesses program at a time of rapid growth and change for herself and her community, facing intense competition during the height of an oil boom in North Dakota. Beth joined our program seeking knowledge and technical skills, but most critically a community of, like-minded business owners who were facing shared challenges, and who could share insights.

We know that the entrepreneurial spirit in alive and well in rural communities: 86% of small business owners we surveyed have current plans to grow their business. However, we also know that rural small business owners encounter a unique set of challenges that hinder their growth and sustainability: challenges acquiring capital for growth, finding workers, and accessing the services they need.

One pressing obstacle is the lack of access to capital. With interest rates at a 22-year high, access to capital has become increasingly expensive and elusive for rural entrepreneurs – making it difficult for rural entrepreneurs to secure the funding necessary to launch, expand or innovate their businesses, and impeding their ability to compete in a global market. In fact, 68% of rural small business owners we surveyed are concerned with their ability to access capital right now.

In addition to the lack of access to capital, rural businesses are facing a talent crunch. Finding and retaining skilled workers in rural communities is an uphill battle. Over two-thirds of small business owners in rural areas report that attracting workers to live and work in their communities is a challenge. These small business owners are also twice as likely as non-rural businesses to believe their communities lack adequate quality of life amenities to retain workers. Additionally, more than half of these small business owners reported a lack of training opportunities for the local workforce.

We also know that rural small businesses lack access to critical services and infrastructure to truly thrive. Twenty-five percent of businesses do not have access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet, almost one-quarter report their community does not have access to high quality health care, and 85% said there were not enough local high quality and affordable child care programs.

Goldman Sachs is committed to supporting the community of small business owners leading innovation in rural America. We have proven that the 10,000 Small Businesses program can be a meaningful resource for small businesses in rural communities. Of those we’ve already served, 72% have added jobs, 74% have increased revenue and 85% reported that they are more resilient after completing the program.

To help further close the opportunity gap between rural and urban areas, this week, Goldman Sachs is launching a $100 million Investment in Rural Communities initiative. The investment will reach rural small business owners across 20 states in the next five years, kicking off in North Dakota and Arkansas. Working with local community partners, we have recruited a class of impressive small business owners from across North Dakota and will be delivering our 10,000 Small Businesses curriculum in partnership with Bismarck State College. The program will provide an opportunity for rural business owners to network with like-minded entrepreneurs from their communities, learn best practices, and stay ahead of industry trends.

Since the launch of 10,000 Small Businesses over a decade ago, we understood that we would have the most impact in our communities and the American economy by pairing our best-in-class education with an access to capital initiative. As part of our Investment in Rural Communities commitment, we are lending $75 million in capital to local community development financial institutions to help us deploy loan capital to the small businesses driven to grow their businesses and increase community wealth.

We know that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to rural economic development. With the expansion of 10,000 Small Businesses into rural communities, we hope to foster vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystems rooted in local context - and shine a light on the best that small business owners around this country have to offer.