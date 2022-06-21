Letter: Invest in protecting our children's safety

I must be missing something here. We have billions of dollars to send to other nations for their protection against evil. We appropriate millions for the safety of the people who for some unexplained reason will not spend a dime of taxpayer funds for the safety or our own young children. They seem to be dumping their responsibility for this on the already financially taxed school system. Our government is directly responsible for protecting the safety of our members whether the threat is either foreign or domestic.

Why do we as a people direct our anger toward an inanimate tool for evil to express its ugly nature when in fact we have never seen our own leaders even attempt to protect our most vulnerable. Please give it some thought, our leaders know exactly how to protect themselves with our money. They know how! They just insist on trying to make us believe that this evil comes from a piece of iron when there is absolutely no possibility that any inanimate object can be evil in its self.

Our society is becoming more and more unstable and is being expressed by attacking our weakest in society. Knowing how many dangerous tools are available already we can’t honestly believe that removing some from only law-abiding citizens, will make any difference.

It is absolutely without any doubt that watching over potential victims deters evil from occurring. Are we really going to let our leaders shirk their responsibilities at the expense of our children’s safety so they can achieve their own agenda or have we accepted that they will once again be allowed to do nothing or even worse, make laws that will only prolong the real protection of our citizens?

It matters not what we think, our government has the means, just won’t.

Jim Braun, Belfield

