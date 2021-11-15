Letter: Interpretation of slogan missed mark

American apathy rebuttal for Mr. Hilmoe. First off how dare you speak for anyone but yourself especially referencing America First to conservatives and pointedly at anyone "pro-life"! American First was a slogan for a voice to consider doing something about our problems first before everyone else's period! Anyone that wants to interject any other flavor is either repeating something out of history that left a bad taste or wants to create a division to make one's point of view relevant! In the big scheme of things, like life, my point of view along with yours means nothing unless you have some kind of skin in it and the views align in some kind of close angle to not bounce off of each other. Now you can have a conversation and move forward. All of this is counter intuitive to any kind of movement forward especially when you think anything you spew out of your mind has any kind of effect on anyone around you! This great country is one of the most generous nations in the world and for the most part we will do anything for someone in need or is down on their luck! Lets get back to that kind of generosity or should I say Americans First! Otherwise great letter and take care.