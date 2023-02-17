Last week I watched the State of the Union address. It was interesting to see who Representative Kelly Armstrong has chosen to buddy up to in the House. It was rather disturbing to see that he chose to sit with the most vocal of the Republican House members. This woman does not represent the views of many reasonable constituents. She is the promoter of various crazy conspiracy theories and is full of hateful rhetoric. She has suggested that some Democratic lawmakers be executed. She is outwardly and unashamedly racist and flaunts things like a photo of herself with a machine gun alongside some non-white women of the House whom she has chosen to torment. She boldly insists that Republicans should have been armed on January 6th to have been able to "win" back the presidency. What are you thinking Representative Armstrong? Is this who you choose to spend time with in Washington? Is this who you can relate to? Are your views similar to hers?