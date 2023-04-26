I find it very interesting that the day after the legislature failed to override the governor’s veto of the voting bill which would have outlawed ranked choice or approval voting that I get a telephone survey regarding a proposed constitutional amendment measure to place these very systems into our state constitution.
This is nothing more than a Soros funded attempt to subvert North Dakota’s elections.
Stay tuned for more developments. Hopefully our people are wise enough to see through this baloney.
Marvin Miller, Mandan