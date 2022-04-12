Letter: Integrity needed on both sides of aisle

The departure of state senators Erin Oban and Tracy Poolman will be felt during the upcoming legislative session. Both women of integrity on opposite sides of the aisle. Political division has become increasingly harmful at both state and federal levels.

It would seem fitting to recall India's 19th century Prime Minister, Mahatma Gandhi's Seven Deadly Sins, the first of which is "Politics without Principle."

Problems come up when people don't have values and principles and a gracious way of working for the good of the community. Let's all try to work together.

John Maddock, Bismarck

