What will happen when “church” is no longer separate from “state?” Will this be harmful to our democracy?

In 1791, the First Amendment to our Constitution was ratified. Part of this amendment, often called the “establishment clause,” stated that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

The First Amendment was then reinforced by the Treaty of Tripoli in 1797, when Article 11 stated: “As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion…”

In the past, many rulers governed because they claimed a divine right from God to do so. You won’t have to go far to find politicians and members of the clergy claiming the same rights today.

During the 2023 North Dakota Legislature, the Catholic Church through the lobbying efforts of the North Dakota Catholic Conference (NDCC) had considerable influence on legislation passed.

The NDCC, formed in 1970 by the Catholic Bishops, “works at the appropriate level of government for legislation and regulations that reflects the Gospel message of respecting for human life and promoting the common good.” (NDCC mission) This legislation included controlling women’s healthcare and supporting tax dollars for private schools.

Nationally, evangelicals (The Christian Right) aim to have their religious doctrine become the law of the land, binding on all citizens, both believers and the population at large.

The Christian Right has increasingly expressed hostility toward secular government, Democrats, social welfare programs, public education, liberalism, pluralism, feminism, gay rights, the critique of racism (being woke), and all values that have a progressive outlook.

We must maintain the separation of church and state. We must be free to choose our own faith. If not, where can we find religious freedom?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck