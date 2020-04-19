Letter: Insurance during COVID-19 pandemic

A much larger issue with the same type of risk reduction exists in the business insurance sector. Businesses are operating in a limited fashion if open at all. Some are totally closed. The business insurance rates are still being based on the normal exposures that existed when these businesses were operating normally. If your business is being adversely affected and its premiums are based on sales, receipts, payroll, employee units, etc., the insurance company providing the coverage should be contacted to address the premiums charged. In addition, your commercial automobile exposure may also be reduced. How about your worker compensation? These changes should be addressed not only at your policy renewal but also in its midterm. In reality, the insurance company or their agents should be contacting you in a proactive manner. By the way they might be a little leery, since a 50 buck check such as the personal lines companies are offering probably could be much larger in the business insurance world. Just remind them, we are all supposed to get through this together.