Letter: Insurance Department has quietly shined in pandemic

While the medical community has rightfully been an area of focus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a related area that has quietly shined here in North Dakota has been insurance. Within the first 20 days of the nation being alerted to the pandemic, Commissioner Jon Godfread and his team at the ND Insurance Department made incredible large-scale moves to help immediately address the needs of our citizens. These moves include:

• Waiving cost sharing for testing and treatment related to COVID-19 to ensure the cost of the test or treatment is not a barrier to access.

• Expanding access to telehealth services allowing necessary treatment to continue even during the pandemic.

• Providing for flexibility and possible relief from certain insurance requirements to ensure people could still have insurance even when income and employment was a challenge.

• Expanding coverage to non-traditional delivery drivers during times when restaurants and bars were not allowed to have on-site dining. This helped keep people covered while their job duties may have changed.

• Temporarily relaxing CE requirements to allow agents to continue to focus on serving their clients during the beginning of the pandemic.