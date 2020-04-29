Letter: Injecting disinfectants to combat virus crazy idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crazy as it might sound we have a countless number of people asking how we can inject Lysol, Clorox and other disinfectants to combat Covid-19. The year 2020 and we have cavemen first discovering fire, cave dwellings and clubbing their food to death.

What the hell is going on? A leader of the free world becoming an expert in the lab, world renowned scientist, and Dr. Frankenstein. When no one cares and politicians are silent, Christians are silent, and God is being silenced we are no different than producing hell on earth.

Trump will continue to shout out crazy ideas and the devoted will pound their chests and raise their clubs in a frenzy and follow their master into the sea of hell. Sounds crazy doesn't it! Not at all when we still have people in denial listening to their leader conducting a trial session on the use of under the counter cleaners.

Gary Hoffer, Bismarck

