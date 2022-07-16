Letter: Infrastructure law provides crucial needs in North Dakota

Most North Dakotans agree that it is important for our state to be economically efficient and profitable for the future.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a highly notable investment in the country that helps us to do just this by modernizing the nation’s infrastructure and boosting economic sustainability. Whether you supported passage of the law or not, there are many reasons to embrace its benefits for North Dakota.

We cannot disregard that the law is essential to North Dakota, if not for every aspect, then for its elements geared toward cleaning up hundreds of orphan wells and improving our transportation systems.

Funding for orphan well cleanup and remediation is crucial. With the ongoing support of the infrastructure bill, continued funds, like the $80 million already received to de-pollute backyards and public spaces, will keep our communities safe from the hazards that the wells are causing.

In addition, funding for North Dakota’s transit systems is also pivotal at present. $21.6 million in funding will significantly improve access for all North Dakota residents, whether you rely on roads, highways, and bridges; passenger rail; broadband networks; or ports and waterways.

After having a small hand in the law’s creation during my time as an intern in U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer’s office, I can confidently say that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill targets crucial infrastructure needs in North Dakota. Our state cannot improve or grow without adequate federal support for modern and efficient infrastructure. Through Senator Cramer’s work keeping North Dakota front and center of negotiations, improvements are made possible.

If you still find yourself unsure of the importance of the infrastructure law, remember that key portions of it will help North Dakota remain economically efficient and profitable for the future.

Brandon Prichard, Bismarck