Letter: Infrastructure investments will strengthen North Dakota communities

As a lifelong North Dakotan, it’s good to see federal infrastructure investments making their way to local communities, benefiting residents, local businesses, and our entire economy. Many have wondered where exactly all of this money is going, including myself frustrated over big spending. Despite an enormous price tag, I think we should try to take some positives out of it since politics can seem negative so often.

We will receive over $2 billion to fix, modernize and maintain North Dakota’s aging roads and highways as well as over $200 million to repair and replace bridges across the state, increasing public safety, improving driving conditions, and supporting both intrastate and interstate commerce. These investments will improve the quality of life for North Dakotans while fortifying our core infrastructure and spurring economic growth.

North Dakota will also receive over $200 million to ensure clean, safe water for North Dakota communities, particularly in rural areas. We are also set to receive at least $100 million to expand broadband so more rural and hard-to-reach North Dakota communities can access high-speed internet and the many economic opportunities that come along with it.

On top of that, North Dakota will receive roughly $94 million over the next five years to upgrade and improve our airports, including runway and taxiway improvements, terminal development projects, and noise reduction efforts for surrounding communities. We are already seeing some of these investments make their way to local airports as it was recently announced $1.9 million in funding for projects at four North Dakota airports, including Mandan Regional Airport.

Infrastructure investments will help strengthen North Dakota communities. Although it has a massive price tag, I am glad North Dakota will at least be benefiting from it.

Matt Heilman, Bismarck