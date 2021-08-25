Letter: Infrastructure bill helps businesses

From investing in our state’s manufacturers to connecting more North Dakotans to reliable internet, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will boost our state’s economy once passed. That’s why I commend Senators Hoeven’s and Cramer’s leadership in supporting this monumental legislation.

Doosan Bobcat and other North Dakota equipment manufacturers support 20,900 family-sustaining jobs here and contribute $2.4 billion a year to the state’s economy. However, poor roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure prevent our industry from reaching its full potential. There are 444 bridges and over 830 miles of highway that are in poor condition here. And commute times have increased by nearly 10 percent over the last decade. That makes it harder for manufacturers across our state to move product in and out of our factories, hindering our productivity and ability to grow. Because of the IIJA, North Dakota could expect to receive $1.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.