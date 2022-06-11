Letter: Informed voters make better decisions

It is clear from his June 8 letter to the editor that Arthur Carlson does not have all the facts regarding District 35 candidate Ryan Eckroth.

Eckroth didn’t just leave the insurance business, he was the subject of a Cease and Desist Order on Dec. 8, 2011 and a License Revocation Order on March 12, 20212 by the ND Insurance Commissioner.

According to the official state investigation, Eckroth was alleged to have signed several clients up for insurance they did not agree to and collected $88,000 in overpayments for commissions. The investigator also reported that Eckroth had admitted to forging multiple signatures.

Ryan Eckroth’s problems don’t end there. He has an active federal lien for failure to pay his income taxes and multiple previous liens and civil collections actions including a mortgage foreclosure and sheriff’s sale.

All of this leads us to the question, is Ryan Eckroth the kind of person the voters in District 35 want to represent them in the ND Legislature?

Contrary to Carlson’s contention, the Brighter Future Alliance does not and will not coordinate or collaborate with any political party, campaign, or candidate. We believe informed voters make better decisions.

Patrick Finken, Bismarck

Chair, Brighter Future Alliance

