Letter: Inexperience is 'white privilege'

Are there other explanations for "white privilege"? The simplest rebuttal I have to whomever wrote this letter is this: Despite your hypothetical scenario, you have very likely never had to make any decision because you are white. Let's remain grounded in reality. You have never actually had a bad haircut because you're white. A bad haircut? Perhaps. But not because of your skin color. The fact that you can live your life free from any thoughts about your own skin color, because it doesn’t affect you, that is the privilege. So, it might seem ridiculous because it isn’t your experience, but it is the experience of many other people.