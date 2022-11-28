Letter: Inexcusable to abandon cats

Since my husband and I moved out to our farm four years ago, something inexcusable happens every spring and fall. Cats are abandoned on our country road.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 degrees above zero, as darkness fell upon us, I could see a vehicle pulled into our yard and hid behind a tractor. The vehicle turned around and took off as I saw a black cat run.

For the next three days the cat and me suffered together and I was unable to catch the cat despite having a building open with food and water. Abandoned cats are like that they all head out, scared to death, into fields. We have many trees and have sky predators, hawks, eagles, and two magnificent owls.

As darkness falls, owls, with some of the sharpest hunting skills on earth have already spotted the cat on day one.

I do know of something that would help, a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. It could be mobile and travel from Bismarck to Fargo and Dickinson.

Let’s make it so we value a cat for the truly amazing animal that it is.

Susan Helm, Bismarck