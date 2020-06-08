Letter: Indoor rec complex worthy of support

We are fortunate to be tucked into a place that cares. And is growing. Just like our homes need to be cared for, so must our citizens' amenities. The Indoor Community Recreation Complex is worthy of support. Giving us a large multi-use indoor facility will accommodate many interests and a broad spectrum of people.

We speak to this based on Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park’s 31-year history with the Park District. We can testify that the District thinks through projects with their only desire being to better serve us. We find them to be fair to deal with and exemplary in their responsibility. This is a well planned project evolving purely from the desire to further contribute to the whole of Bismarck. This could be the right time with low interest rates and the need for jobs. It benefits all of us as it elevates our community into the future.