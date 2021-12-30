Letter: Indian languages should be preserved

When the architects of Indian boarding schools designed their curriculum, they sought to replace the ancestral languages of Indian children with English and replace the traditional customs of Indian children with Anglo-American popular culture.

The most effective way to achieve strategic victory against Indian boarding schools and their legacy would be to bring back Indian languages and use them in a modern context. These languages must not be museum specimens but living breathing languages full of content that can fully express modern ideas.

The most effective way to promote Indian languages is to use them. And keep using them. In public and in private.

What concerns me is a recent welter of self-pity which talks incessantly in English about inter-generational trauma, while ignoring the strategic reason why Indian boarding schools existed in the first place. To dwell on traumas in English will only reinforce the power of boarding schools themselves.

Boarding schools were intended to stamp out Indian languages, so focusing on the traumas of boarding school may unintentionally erase memories of the very heritage that these boarding schools were designed to erase.

The trauma of boarding school must not be allowed to erase very real cultural contributions in Indian languages that have existed both before and after the forced assimilation imposed by boarding schools.

Indian languages ought to be welcoming, inclusive, and an opportunity to foster social cohesion. Learning these languages together is a great way to bring people together, opening a door to a universal culture open to all. This would be far wiser than attempting to reinforce the very same identities that Scientific Racism sought to impose through its discredited pseudoscience.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck

