Letter: Independent thinker needed in Congress

As the mother of two young women, I strive to teach them the importance of being independent and strong – that no single political party or religion is 100% correct. So many young people are “told” what they are to believe, they do not research, analyze, or align themselves with their own personal beliefs. Those who choose to walk lock-step with one political party or religion tend to be flawed and often lack critical thinking ability and robotically do as they are told. Unfortunately, this is what has happened with politics in our country. Too few people are able or willing to be independent thinkers and doers. Cara Mund is a brilliant individual who would represent North Dakota much better than someone who will only toe the party line. Cara is a breath of fresh air in this corrupt political environment.