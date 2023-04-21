Gov. Burgum charges that South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska are “kicking our butts” in livestock production and implies that South Dakota supercharged their industry when they finally repealed their anti-corporate farm law.

Burgum failed to mention South Dakota already had 1.3 million pigs on around 1,500 farms in 2002 before their law was repealed. North Dakota has 169,000 hogs on 70 farms for comparison because of cold weather, lack of access to processing, and high transportation costs make them difficult to be profitable. North Dakota needs a million pigs to be a top 15 state, to match South Dakota 2 million pigs, 3.5 million to beat Nebraska, and 7.5 million to beat Minnesota.

5,000 pigs make as much sewage as 50,000 humans; only three cities in North Dakota have more than that many people. Iowa’s livestock population produces sewage equivalent to 168 million people, nearly half the population of the United States. The manure can be spread anywhere that landowners will permit it and improper use contaminates rivers. Many of our communities, like Valley City, Fargo, and Grand Forks rely directly on river water for drinking and manure runoff will cost our local governments millions of dollars to clean it.

This isn’t about putting a few extra barns in North Dakota; it is about a policy that could invite hundreds of thousands of hogs to our state and the damage that comes with it.

Jenna Vanhorne, Steele