Letter: Inconsistent action from Mandan leaders

Regarding the Bismarck Tribune article on Dec. 22, “Mandan highway to see lane reduction”

Why are our city fathers against this project? Especially when 85% of traffic is doing 35 mph in a 25 mph zone!

In the July 2019 Mandan Messenger Mayor Tim Helbling was quoted, “I’ve walked on Main Street a lot recently and it’s not a great feeling when you’re on the sidewalk and see a truck speeding down the road just feet away from you. We need to do something to slow the traffic down and make this part of town more walkable.”

Within two years Mayor Helbling and our City Commissioners had approved, and work was completed, the Main Street project to reduce Main Street from Collins Avenue west to the Highway 6 interchange from 4 lanes to 3 lanes in order to reduce traffic speeds.

Just another example of the inconsistencies of the city leadership.

There are 5-6 Mandan streets where citizens have been contacting the Mayor and Commissioners for years to do something -- anything -- to reduce the speeds on their street. Suggestions have been made by these citizens only to be discounted or ignored entirely. (Yeah – we do communicate)

We are not against progress. But it should be done responsibly, with the current citizens' impact and safety concerns, seriously taken into account.

Also, with the population and business growth in Mandan the past 10-plus years there is no reason the current tax base level isn’t at a level to fund fully staffed police and fire departments. So where do all these tax dollars go?

There will be two vacancies on the City Commission in 2022. There should be five. The entire City Commission, and the Mayor, should be replaced with people that will take the concerns of ALL Mandan citizens seriously.

Brad Volk, Mandan

