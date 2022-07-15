Letter: Include all women in abortion discussion

There is an emerging narrative around abortion that undermines the rights we are all fighting for -- the freedom to decide what to do with one's body and when, with whom and how to have a family. The emerging narrative is the stories about abortion when things go horribly wrong either with the developing fetus or mother. What is becoming clear is that an abortion in this situation is the "right" type of termination. In reality, according to the Guttmacher Institute, these terminations account for a very small percentage of overall abortions. Most abortions occur in women who are in their 20s, unmarried with some college and these women report they are neither emotionally nor financially stable enough to start a family. These women's experiences are as real and as important as women whose pregnancies go so horribly wrong and we must include them in the narrative on abortion.